Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.93 and a 200-day moving average of $375.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

