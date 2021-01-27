Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $968.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.