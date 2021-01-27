Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $143.59 and last traded at $143.63. Approximately 1,352,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 662,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

