Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $781.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.90 million and the lowest is $751.49 million. Align Technology posted sales of $649.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.90 and its 200 day moving average is $404.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

