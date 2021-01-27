Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.12 Million

Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $53.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.45 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $226.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $239.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.81 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

