Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

COR stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $136.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

