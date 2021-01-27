Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post $351.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $356.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.