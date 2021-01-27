Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Match Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of MTCH opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -209.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.95.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 176,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

