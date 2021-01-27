Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical also reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

