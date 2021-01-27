Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 4,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,141. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,155,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,208,000 after purchasing an additional 271,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BCE by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

