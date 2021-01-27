Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

