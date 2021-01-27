Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $755.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.45 million to $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

CRL stock opened at $265.48 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

