Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.59). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LMNL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 711,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

