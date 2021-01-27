Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $59.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $55.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $235.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $237.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $265.21 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $278.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

