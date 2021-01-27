Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $288.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

