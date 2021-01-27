Brokers Issue Forecasts for Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of RF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.