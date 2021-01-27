Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.13.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$89.77 on Wednesday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.00 and a one year high of C$96.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.85 million and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

