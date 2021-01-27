Brokers Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.70.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -45.57. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.81.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

