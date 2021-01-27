Brokers Offer Predictions for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

FLMN stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

