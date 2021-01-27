Brokers Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

