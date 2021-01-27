Brokers Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

