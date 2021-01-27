Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

