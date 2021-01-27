Brown & Brown (BRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO):

1/18/2021 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/12/2021 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives bode well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. The company’s sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves via dividend hikes and share buybacks. It boasts strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses are likely to put a stain on margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds.”

1/12/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

12/31/2020 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Brown & Brown Inc alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 438.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.