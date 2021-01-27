Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.