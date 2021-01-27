Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AbbVie by 74.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 145.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.