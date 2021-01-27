Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.