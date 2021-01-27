Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,335. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,768,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after buying an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,255,000 after buying an additional 196,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.