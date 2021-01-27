Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,335. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,768,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after buying an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,255,000 after buying an additional 196,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
