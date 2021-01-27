BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $46.67 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and $70,029.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.