Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,412.77

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,412.77 and traded as high as $2,510.00. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) shares last traded at $2,403.00, with a volume of 839,808 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,450.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,412.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

