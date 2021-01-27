Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.