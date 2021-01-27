Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

