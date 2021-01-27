Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.21

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 135233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

