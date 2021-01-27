Burst One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,066.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $2,066.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,024,450 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

