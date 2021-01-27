Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

BFST stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

