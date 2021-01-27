Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $47,887.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00437299 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

