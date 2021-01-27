C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

