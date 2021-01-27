CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. CACI International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 14.47-15.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $14.47-15.25 EPS.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $6.62 on Wednesday, hitting $259.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

