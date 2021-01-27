CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.47-15.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.25.

NYSE CACI traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

