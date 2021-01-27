Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 627,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 327,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

