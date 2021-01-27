Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

