Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 5.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.87. 643,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 405,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 359,340 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
