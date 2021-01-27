Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 5.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.87. 643,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 405,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 359,340 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

