California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.55

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $17.50. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards.

