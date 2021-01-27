Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.53 million.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 1,253,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.98.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

