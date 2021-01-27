Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 4,531,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,396,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

