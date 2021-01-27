Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

