Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.
Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.
