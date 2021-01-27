Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 26,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.06.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

