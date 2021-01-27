Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $52.71. 5,730,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,916,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

