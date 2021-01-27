Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $22,554,555.72 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

NYSE CWH traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 2,663,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,879,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.