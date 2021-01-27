Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 2,698,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,731,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

