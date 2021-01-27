Canaccord Genuity Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $2.15

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UEC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of UEC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 67,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,832. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $330.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

