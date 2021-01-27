Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $35.72. 3,465,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,868,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. CIBC lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

